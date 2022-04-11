Next court dates set for Stockton, Mo. doctor charged with sex crimes in Greene, Cedar counties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two criminal cases continue to proceed for David Smock, a doctor charged with sex crimes in Greene and Cedar counties.

In a motion hearing Friday, a judge scheduled an arraignment hearing for May 16 over Smock’s Cedar County charges, per court records. He also has a pre-trial conference scheduled for June 15 in Greene County after he pleaded not guilty to similar criminal charges earlier this month.

Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County, Ark. Jail on Dec. 27, 2021, after he had been wanted and on the run from law enforcement for several days.

Smock faces charges of second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age in Greene County.

He also faces 12 charges in Cedar County, including seven counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of sexual misconduct with involving a child, one count of child molestation, one count of stalking and one count of child enticement in Cedar County. These charges date back to the summer of 2018, per court records.

Smock was a longtime physician for Agape Boarding School. Several former students have filed lawsuits against the boarding school since last year, claiming a wide range of abuse, from starvation to physical and emotional abuse. Nine more lawsuits were filed against Agape Boarding School on Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.