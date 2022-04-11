Advertisement

Nixa, Mo. church collecting goods for disaster relief buckets

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Members of a new church in Nixa are taking proactive steps now to help those in need later.

No Fences Cowboy Church is collecting goods to put together disaster relief buckets. The buckets will contain essential items such as toothbrushes and soap to help families who have lost their homes to a fire or natural disaster.

No Fences’ Senior Paster Mike Mayfield says the church is partnering with the American Red Cross to get these supplies in the hands of people who need them.

“In the event, somebody’s house burns down the red cross will be notified and then, in turn, notify us and let us know how many people are affected,” said Mayfield. “We would in turn be able to take the buckets as we have them available to these families that are in need.”

Mayfield says church members will host an American Red Cross blood drive on May 26.

