Polk County detectives arrest man accused of killing his father

Timothy Jacob Stokes, 42, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Timothy Dewayne Stokes.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Polk County deputies arrested a man wanted in the death of his father.

Deputies responded to their home in Humansville on April 9. They found the father died from head trauma. Investigators say deputies found blood throughout the house, including in the son’s room. The son told deputies he and his father were the only two inside the home.

Detectives say Timothy Jacob Stokes did not cooperate with investigators at the scene. They arrested him at the scene. Detectives say during the interrogation, he hid his hands.

