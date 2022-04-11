Reeds Spring hit with water pump issue, closes schools Monday

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - Reeds Spring is dealing with a citywide water pump issue Sunday night.

As a result, all schools in the Reeds Spring School District will be closed Monday. Every school in the district will be without water until the issue is fixed.

The school district expects to update parents on the situation via its Facebook page.

