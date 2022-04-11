Advertisement

Reeds Spring hit with water pump issue, closes schools Monday

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - Reeds Spring is dealing with a citywide water pump issue Sunday night.

As a result, all schools in the Reeds Spring School District will be closed Monday. Every school in the district will be without water until the issue is fixed.

The school district expects to update parents on the situation via its Facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong to severe storms expected overnight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Expected This Evening & Overnight
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris ranked among top 500 richest billionaires in new Forbes list
Jessica McCammon booking photo
Springfield woman charged in death of man who vanished in March
Motorcyclist crashes into forklift, suffers moderate injuries near Springfield

Latest News

Strong to severe storms expected overnight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Expected Overnight
Hazards are damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes
Strong to Severe Storms Overnight in the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks into Monday
Morel Mushroom hunting starts.
Morel mushroom hunting season arrives in the Ozarks
Morel mushroom hunting season arrives in the Ozarks