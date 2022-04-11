Rogersville benefit concert held in memory of fallen Ebenezer firefighter, proceeds help family

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Many around the Ozarks community continue to remember Ebenezer Firefighter Dustin Brandhorst, a volunteer firefighter who died while responding to a call for service just over three weeks ago.

Brandhorst died in a crash on March 18 on Highway A, just north of Springfield. Investigators say Brandhorst was responding to a structure fire in Fair Grove with emergency equipment activated. They say he drove off the side of the roadway and overturned.

On Sunday, the Rogersville community held a benefit concert to support the family of Brandhorst. Many businesses in the community reached out to the Ebenezer Fire Protection District to hold a concert in his memory.

”Dustin did the job of 10 people. He had so many irons in the fire and he accomplished his irons,” said Nelson Prewitt, Ebenezer Fire Chief. ”Pleasant Hope Pharmacy reached out and wanted to put together the concert because our hearts are there and wanted to give back.”

The Pleasant Hope Pharmacy, Bub’s Distillery and leaders from Ash Grove came together to make the concert happen.

”We have firefighters from the area that came out today to support the situation, and we got a good crowd out here today,” said Prewitt.

Admission proceeds are going to the Brandhorst family. The bands played many of Brandhorst’s favorite songs.

“The family appreciates it, and some of them are here in attendance today, so it means a lot to see it first-hand,” said Prewitt.

To make a donation, visit any Central Bank location in Greene County and deposit to Dustin Brandhorst Memorial Fund.

