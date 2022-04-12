Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Police locate 2-year-old abducted in St. Louis area

Tony Lee Washington/Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Tony Lee Washington/Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RIVERVIEW, Mo. (KY3) - A 2-year-old child taken by his biological father Tuesday has been found safe, police say.

Police say Tony Lee Washington, Jr, 27, is a convicted felon. They say he took his son Tajz from an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Tolle Riverview Lane. Police say a relative who had the child contacted authorities.

Washington, Jr, is not in custody.

Call 911 if you have any information on the case.

