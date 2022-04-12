Baxter County, Ark. man facing charges after intentionally ramming truck into neighbors tractor

NORFORK, Ark. (KY3) - A Baxter County, Ark. man faces charges for ramming his truck into a neighbor’s tractor.

Wayne Johnson, 63, of Norfork, Ark. faces felony aggravated assault and criminal mischief after investigators were provided a video of him ramming the tractor.

According to investigators, Baxter County deputies received the call on Tuesday evening on Rough Drive, just off of County Road 72. The victim recorded the incident on her cell phone. The video shows Johnson parked diagonally across the road blocking it. The victim can be heard saying they’re trying to get home.

Investigators say Johnson in the video yelled expletives and told the victim to get their tractor off his property. Investigators say it then shows him returning to his vehicle, pulling beside the tractor and suddenly turning into it, causing damage to the passenger side of the truck.

We reached out to the victim of the incident, who did not wish to speak on the matter, given an upcoming court appearance and fear of invoking their neighbor.

Johnson is the owner of Saddle Valley Ranch, a horse and RV park located along Perry Creek. Former customers to the ranch say they’ve had similar experiences with the owner. Shogo Cottrell and his wife had been to the ranch multiple times and were considering buying land near the property before an incident in December.

“He comes over just yelling at me saying we need to get out and we have ten minutes to leave,” said Cottrell. “He was using a bunch of swear words, expletives... So I went down the hill and told my wife we needed to pack up the horses that we already had out.”

A friend of Cottrell’s, who accompanied them on the trip, attempted to find out the reasoning for their dismissal when she claims Johnson assaulted her.

“He said I’m going to get my gun and come down there and shoot all you (expletive),” said Nicole Rouviere.” He jumped off the railing and came at me full force to knock me down. So he hit me with both his hands on my chest and my collar bone.”

Rouviere says what appeared to be several workers of the ranch watched the incident, but proceeded to let it happen for several minutes.

“I just don’t want this happening to someone else,” she said. “It has happened to several different people and has even escalated to him being violent with his own vehicle.”

Although charges did not come from that incident, they have after this recent video.

”To be honest I wasn’t surprised because I had seen that side of him in the past,” said Cottrell. “I think this does show his true colors and hopefully justice will prevail this time.”

Johnson posted a $10,000 bond. The judge scheduled his next court appearance for April 18.

