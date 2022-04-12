Advertisement

Driver, 8, injured in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.

(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - An eight-year-old driver suffered minor injuries after crashing a car near Aurora.

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the crash Sunday evening two miles southwest of Aurora on Farm Road 1170.

Investigators say the child drove a 2010 Ford Fusion off the right side of the roadway. The car then drove into a fence. The child did not wear a safety device. Investigators say he was taken to Mercy Hospital in Aurora by a private citizen.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds are expected to break by this afternoon with temperatures near 80°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Huge warm-up today with storms Wednesday
Timothy Jacob Stokes, 42, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Timothy Dewayne...
Polk County deputies arrest man accused of killing his father
Jessica McCammon booking photo
Detectives reveal new details in the death of a Springfield man reported missing
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
Keith Carnes speaks with the media in Kansas City after being released from prison on Monday,...
‘It’s been a long time coming’: Keith Carnes released from prison after murder charge dropped

Latest News

A judge acquits Springfield woman in deadly hit-and-run crash in Jefferson City, Mo.
Springfield’s animal control expanding its lost pets program
KY3′s Leigh’s Lost and Found has partnered with Springfield Animal Control for the past ten...
Springfield’s animal control expanding its lost pets program
KY3
Ozark Mountain Daredevils will make Grand Ole Opry debut