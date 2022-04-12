Driver, 8, injured in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - An eight-year-old driver suffered minor injuries after crashing a car near Aurora.

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the crash Sunday evening two miles southwest of Aurora on Farm Road 1170.

Investigators say the child drove a 2010 Ford Fusion off the right side of the roadway. The car then drove into a fence. The child did not wear a safety device. Investigators say he was taken to Mercy Hospital in Aurora by a private citizen.

