Driver, 8, injured in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - An eight-year-old driver suffered minor injuries after crashing a car near Aurora.
The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the crash Sunday evening two miles southwest of Aurora on Farm Road 1170.
Investigators say the child drove a 2010 Ford Fusion off the right side of the roadway. The car then drove into a fence. The child did not wear a safety device. Investigators say he was taken to Mercy Hospital in Aurora by a private citizen.
