Firefighters battle house fire in Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say a pickup caught fire in a garage spreading to part of the home in Ozark Monday evening.

Firefighters say the homeowner was working on his pickup when it caught fire. Nobody inside the home suffered injuries. Viewers say they saw smoke for miles.

Several fire agencies responded.

