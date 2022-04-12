Advertisement

Firefighters battle house fire in Ozark, Mo.

House Fire/Ozark, Mo.
House Fire/Ozark, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say a pickup caught fire in a garage spreading to part of the home in Ozark Monday evening.

Firefighters say the homeowner was working on his pickup when it caught fire. Nobody inside the home suffered injuries. Viewers say they saw smoke for miles.

Several fire agencies responded.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The threat for severe weather tonight shifts south into Arkansas
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More Storms Later This Week
Suspected thief, another person fire shots in Walnut Grove after confrontation
A Missouri couple was charged with child endangerment after police discovered bags of feces in...
Couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘bags of feces’ inside home
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for severe weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Next severe storm threats Sunday night through Monday morning
Timothy Jacob Stokes, 42, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Timothy Dewayne...
Polk County deputies arrest man accused of killing his father

Latest News

C Street
Security cameras coming to public areas of Commercial Street in Springfield
A judge acquits Springfield woman in deadly hit-and-run crash in Jefferson City, Mo.
Barry County deputies uncover stolen goods from Exeter Fire Protection District.
Barry County’s sheriff thanks eyes of theft victim in recovery of stolen property
Keith Carnes speaks with the media in Kansas City after being released from prison on Monday,...
‘It’s been a long time coming’: Keith Carnes released from prison after murder charge dropped