Advertisement

First Lady traveling to Missouri to highlight the Month of the Military Child

Dr. Biden will be accompanied by Sec. of Education Miguel Cardona.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit with military-connected students on Wednesday in Knob Noster, Missouri.

Biden, along with Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, will meet with students and families on Whiteman Air Force Base. They will also visit Whiteman Elementary and Knob Noster High schools.

“It’s very meaningful for our students,” said Dr. Jerrod Wheeler, Superintendent of Knob Noster Public Schools which serves Whiteman Air Force Base.

“In Knob Noster, seven out of 10 students are directly connected to the mission,” said Wheeler.

Biden’s visit is to highlight the Month of the Military Child and programs that support military-connected students.

“This is part of the first lady’s ‘Joining Forces’ effort to make sure as one government we’re supporting our students,” said Cardona.

Cardona says he and the first lady plan on listening to concerns from students and parents to find ways to improve their educational experience.

“We’re going to be coming back with notes on how we can make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing to help these families,” said Cardona.

According to the Joining Forces Initiative listed on the White House’s website, the program’s work is “guided by the life experiences and the perspectives voiced during in-person and virtual listening sessions.”

The initiative has three key areas, including military child education, employment and entrepreneurship, and health and well-being.

Gray’s Washington News Bureau did reach out to Missouri Republican leaders for this report. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds are expected to break by this afternoon with temperatures near 80°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Expected Wednesday
Jessica McCammon booking photo
Detectives reveal new details in the death of a Springfield man reported missing
Timothy Jacob Stokes, 42, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Timothy Dewayne...
Polk County deputies arrest man accused of killing his father
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
Keith Carnes speaks with the media in Kansas City after being released from prison on Monday,...
‘It’s been a long time coming’: Keith Carnes released from prison after murder charge dropped

Latest News

Greene County Juvenile Detention Center/Springfield, Mo.
Leaders at Greene County’s Juvenile Detention Center reflects on ‘raise the age’ legislation
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released data from the last two months...
Greene County’s low COVID-19 numbers encouraging; officials know BA.2 variant is present
FILE - New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic...
NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe
Cleverly is giving a speech to Missouri House of Representatives.
U.K.’s foreign minister visits Missouri Capitol
Britain's foreign minister addresses Missouri lawmakers