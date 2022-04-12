A judge acquits Springfield woman in deadly hit-and-run crash in Jefferson City, Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge acquitted a Springfield woman charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist from Louisiana in Jefferson City.

Haily Crabtree, 26, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

Investigators say she hit Eric Krauter, 51, of Slaughter, Louisiana, on U.S. 50 in Jefferson City. Investigators say she continued to drive until her car became inoperable. Krauter died at the scene. Police said they believed she had fallen asleep at the wheel.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.