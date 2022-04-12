Advertisement

Kansas City apartment fire that injured 15 was arson, investigators say. Reward offered, 4 remain critical

15 people rescued from Kansas City apartment fire.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people remain in critical condition following an arson fire at a Kansas City apartment complex that injured 15 people last week, authorities say.

Investigators for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said they believe the fire from the early morning of April 8 was set by someone in the stairwell of the building at Stonegate Meadows Apartments, on East 42nd Street east of Pittman Road. The smoke and flames quickly spread, making it difficult for those within the building to escape. Several people had to be rescued from the apartment building, including from the second-story balcony.

When the smoke cleared, 15 residents had been transported to the hospital---including nine children---with injures ranging from smoke inhalation to severe burns. Two children and two adults were critical. Authorities on Monday gave an update saying those same four people remain in critical condition.

No one has been arrested or charged in the arson. The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the person or people responsible for setting the fire. Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or 1-888-ATF-FIRE.

ATF spokesman John Ham said the work of the Kansas City Fire Department prevented the flames from spreading to other buildings and that the incident could have been much worse, considering the strength of the wind at the time.

Ham said there were smoke detectors in the building, but it was unclear if they were working.

The American Red Cross was on the scene assisting those who were displaced.

The ATF says a fire that injured several people, including children, is now a criminal investigation.(Taylor Johnson/KCTV5)

