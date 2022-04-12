Leaders at Greene County’s Juvenile Detention Center reflects on ‘raise the age’ legislation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Before “Raise the Age” legislation passed, if you were 17 and committed a crime you were treated as an adult. Any age younger, a juvenile was held in a separate facility.

But since the legislation came into effect in July of 2021, 17-year-olds are treated as juveniles in the state of Missouri. While those who work with that population agree that 17-year-old cognitively should be with the younger offenders, they look like full adults. It makes them “more difficult to handle,” according to Bill Prince, Chief Juvenile Officer.

“When we see more and more 17-year-olds coming in we might see more and more of that kind of behavior,” Prince says. “If what we are hearing from other detention centers around the state proves to be true.”

