Advertisement

5 shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

Fire and police officials responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in...
Fire and police officials responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn and found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press and KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

Further details were not immediately available.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately have more details. Adams was at the mayor’s residence Tuesday morning.

___

Associated Press reporters Michael Balsamo in Washington and Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds are expected to break by this afternoon with temperatures near 80°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Huge warm-up today with storms Wednesday
Timothy Jacob Stokes, 42, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Timothy Dewayne...
Polk County deputies arrest man accused of killing his father
Jessica McCammon booking photo
Detectives reveal new details in the death of a Springfield man reported missing
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
Keith Carnes speaks with the media in Kansas City after being released from prison on Monday,...
‘It’s been a long time coming’: Keith Carnes released from prison after murder charge dropped

Latest News

President Joe Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet...
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed up fertilizer prices, made scarce supplies rarer still and...
Russia’s war worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies
Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
Ukraine investigates claim poisonous substance dropped in Mariupol
Inflation, which had been largely under control for four decades, began to accelerate last...
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981