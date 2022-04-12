New “Building Branson” tool makes it easier to see commercial and residential growth across the city

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - New restaurants and attractions are in the works in the Branson community.

City leaders say the new “Building Branson” tool on the city’s website makes it easier to see what’s being built. The tool shows the status of both commercial and residential projects throughout the area. One resident says he’s excited to see the growth.

“Being a resident here and coming here since the mid-60s, I’ve seen this area grow up from nothing to everything,” said Branson resident, Rick Ebbinghaus.

Ebbinghaus says as you drive around town you’ll notice many projects underway. He says one of the new restaurants he’s looking forward to is Cheddar’s on the strip.

“We’ve visited Cheddar’s in Springfield, and to see it come here that’ll be a great addition for Branson,” said Ebbinghaus.

Branson’s Geographic Information System manager, Curtis Copeland says “Building Branson” is an online web mapping application created by the city’s community development department.

“We’re charged with the task of creating an application that would bring not only our citizens, but visitors and interested parties to let them know what is being developed here in Branson,” said Copeland.

Copeland says when you click on the tool on the city’s homepage you’ll see a panel with different developments. From there, you can see what projects are under review, in the works, and completed. Some commercial projects under review right now include Scooters coffee, a car wash, Bahama Bucks, a new sweet shop, and Seven Brew.

Copeland says with the tool residents and visitors will also see what new restaurants and attractions are being built.

Such as Panera Bread, Taco Habitat, and the Westgate water park, among others. He says “Building Branson” also provides a detailed look at where these projects are located on the city’s map.

”We can zoom in on the map and see where it’s located,” Copeland said. “This is very interactive for our citizens to have a look at.”

Copeland says if the community has any additional questions about how the maps work or ideas of other maps that would be helpful you can reach out to the Planning and Development Department at 417-337-8549 or 417-337-8540.

