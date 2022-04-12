Ozark Mountain Daredevils will make Grand Ole Opry debut

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Mountain Daredevils announced a first in the band’s storied history.

The band will play the famous Grand Ole Opry on May 17. The stop is part of the Daredevils’ Time Warp Tour. The multi-Platinum selling country-rockers have performed on many historic stages, but this is a remarkable milestone in their music career.

“We are thrilled to have an opportunity to share our music on the stage of one of the true institutions of music,” said John Dillon, founding member of The Ozark Mountain Daredevils. “Throughout our 50-years together as a band, we have played in many great venues, but this opportunity is definitely checking one off the bucket list. In a special year for our band, this is a very meaningful event.”

PBS will also feature The Ozark Mountain Daredevils on a special program on June 3.

See the list of concerts for the Time Warp Tour by CLICKING HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.