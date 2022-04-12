Advertisement

Ozarks Food Harvest receives donation of 250,000 eggs before Easter

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Food Harvest receives donation of 250,000 eggs before Easter

Opal Foods donated the shipment just in time for the Easter holiday. The donation marks the 14th-straight-year.

Leaders at Ozarks Food Harvest say good protein sources are often the most needed items for people struggling with food insecurity.

“One of the cheapest forms of protein is eggs normally and it’s among the healthiest as well,” said Bart Brown of Ozarks Food Harvest. “We know right now because of some situations going on that the price of eggs is quite a bit higher than usual and so this donation means even more to us now.”

Brown says over the years Opal Foods has donated 4 million eggs to Ozarks Food Harvest.

