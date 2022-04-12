Advertisement

Panera testing coffee-serving robots

Panera Bread
Panera Bread(WWNY)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Panera is partnering with Miso Robotics to test a coffee maker they say can brew the perfect cup of coffee.

The CookRight coffee line uses artificial intelligence to monitor key coffee metrics including volume, temperature and time data. Panera is the first company to partner with the company to test the system.

Miso Robotics supports the St. Louis-based chain’s Unlimited Sip Club membership, which allows members to drink unlimited coffee and tea for $8.99 a month.

