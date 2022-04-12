Advertisement

Photographer arrested after taking inappropriate pictures of young girl, police say

Gregg Martin, 53, has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and...
Gregg Martin, 53, has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct toward a child.(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By WIS staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A photographer in South Carolina was arrested Friday after deputies said they received a report of him taking inappropriate photographs of a young girl, according to police.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Gregg Martin, 53, groomed the child and gave her illegal substances while she was under his care.

Police did not disclose the victim’s exact age but confirmed she is a minor.

Martin has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct toward a child.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone else who feels they have been a victim of Martin to contact them at (803)-576-3000.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds are expected to break by this afternoon with temperatures near 80°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Huge warm-up today with storms Wednesday
Jessica McCammon booking photo
Detectives reveal new details in the death of a Springfield man reported missing
Timothy Jacob Stokes, 42, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Timothy Dewayne...
Polk County deputies arrest man accused of killing his father
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
Keith Carnes speaks with the media in Kansas City after being released from prison on Monday,...
‘It’s been a long time coming’: Keith Carnes released from prison after murder charge dropped

Latest News

FILE - New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic...
NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 1,400+ in weekly report; Arkansas adds 33 new cases
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn shooting, source says
A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway...
GRAPHIC: Multiple people shot in NYC subway station