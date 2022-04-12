Advertisement

Proposal calls to name bridge on I-70 after Senator Blunt

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) is supporting the Protect Kids and Parents Act. (Source: Roy Blunt, US Senate)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lawmakers will hear a proposal to name I-70 near Rocheport Senator Roy D. Blunt Bridge.

Private donations would foot the bill. The bridge runs over the Missouri River in Boone and Cooper Counties. It is slated to be finished in 2024.

Senator Blunt was elected to the senate in 2010. He plans to retire when his term ends next year.

