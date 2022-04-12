Advertisement

Springfield’s animal control expanding its lost pets program

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3′s Leigh’s Lost and Found has partnered with Springfield Animal Control for the past ten years to reunite tens of thousands of animals with their owners. Springfield’s Animal Control is expanding the effort.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is creating a Facebook page dedicated to providing photos of lost animals arriving at the shelter each week.

In 2021, Animal Control reunited more than 500 pets with their owners. It also transferred more than 700 dogs and cats to adoption organizations in our area.

You can also complete an animal lost and found form on the page if you’re animal is missing or if you find a stray.

”There tends to be a lot of strays at various points of the year and it’s a lot of response our control officers have to do so,” said Aaron Schekkora of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “In addition to going out and responding they also have to manage the shelter with the animals that have been picked up or surrendered and so getting them out quickly and back home will help free up their time.”

If you have lost a pet or have found a pet, please add it to Leigh’s Lost and Found Facebook page. CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds are expected to break by this afternoon with temperatures near 80°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Huge warm-up today with storms Wednesday
Timothy Jacob Stokes, 42, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Timothy Dewayne...
Polk County deputies arrest man accused of killing his father
Jessica McCammon booking photo
Detectives reveal new details in the death of a Springfield man reported missing
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
Keith Carnes speaks with the media in Kansas City after being released from prison on Monday,...
‘It’s been a long time coming’: Keith Carnes released from prison after murder charge dropped

Latest News

A judge acquits Springfield woman in deadly hit-and-run crash in Jefferson City, Mo.
Springfield’s animal control expanding its lost pets program
KY3
Ozark Mountain Daredevils will make Grand Ole Opry debut
Springfield area dispatch centers celebrate national public safety telecommunicators appreciation week