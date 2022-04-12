Springfield’s animal control expanding its lost pets program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3′s Leigh’s Lost and Found has partnered with Springfield Animal Control for the past ten years to reunite tens of thousands of animals with their owners. Springfield’s Animal Control is expanding the effort.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is creating a Facebook page dedicated to providing photos of lost animals arriving at the shelter each week.

In 2021, Animal Control reunited more than 500 pets with their owners. It also transferred more than 700 dogs and cats to adoption organizations in our area.

You can also complete an animal lost and found form on the page if you’re animal is missing or if you find a stray.

”There tends to be a lot of strays at various points of the year and it’s a lot of response our control officers have to do so,” said Aaron Schekkora of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “In addition to going out and responding they also have to manage the shelter with the animals that have been picked up or surrendered and so getting them out quickly and back home will help free up their time.”

If you have lost a pet or have found a pet, please add it to Leigh’s Lost and Found Facebook page. CLICK HERE.

