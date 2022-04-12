Advertisement

Target announces dates for its car seat trade-in recycling program

Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.
Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target has announced when people can trade in their old, expired or damaged car seats for a discount on new items.

The retailer announced its next car seat trade-in promotion will take place from April 18-30.

People can bring the car seats to a Target location, and in return, they can claim a 20% discount online or on the Target app toward a car seat, stroller or other baby items.

The coupon is valid through May 14.

The materials from the car seats traded in are recycled, and Target has received 1.7 million of them since 2016.

Target works with Waste Management to recycle the items. The retail giant said it has recycled 25.4 million pounds of car seat materials since the promotion began.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds are expected to break by this afternoon with temperatures near 80°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Huge warm-up today with storms Wednesday
Timothy Jacob Stokes, 42, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Timothy Dewayne...
Polk County deputies arrest man accused of killing his father
Jessica McCammon booking photo
Detectives reveal new details in the death of a Springfield man reported missing
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
Keith Carnes speaks with the media in Kansas City after being released from prison on Monday,...
‘It’s been a long time coming’: Keith Carnes released from prison after murder charge dropped

Latest News

Fire and police officials responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in...
LIVE: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 11 injured
A video shows the officer performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of candy.
School resource officer saves choking student
A witness to the New York City subway shooting on Tuesday said there was 'a lot of panic.'
NYC subway shooting witness describes chaos, trampling
Krispy Kreme will be using gas prices to determine the price of a dozen glazed doughnuts.
Krispy Kreme is matching its price of a dozen doughnuts to a gallon of gas
A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.
Police: Student stabbed at Kansas City school by another student