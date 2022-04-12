U.K.’s foreign minister visits Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The United Kingdom Foreign Minister James Cleverly visited the Missouri Capitol on Tuesday morning.

He spent the morning in meetings with Governor Mike Parson and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. He traveled to the Show-Me state to discuss trade between Missouri and United Kingdom. Cleverly also touched on agriculture, and tensions in Ukraine.

”The UK Government will continue to work with our friends in the US to revitalize the trade agenda that delivers for all our people. Striking an ambitious Free Trade Agreement is one of the key opportunities for Britain, as we become an independent trading nation once again,” said Cleverly.

He also discussed universal unrest.

”We see what’s happening in Ukraine and it is heartbreaking. The Ukrainians’ defense of their homeland has been amazing. I’m really pleased the UK has played a part in arming the Ukrainian Armed Forces and training the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Having the opportunity to talk about how we make the relationship even stronger still is something I’m very excited about,“ said Cleverly.

Lt. Gov. Kehoe said he enjoyed his meeting with Cleverly.

”The minister and I talked about the demand for world food. The unfortunate war in Ukraine has really brought that to the forefront, and that Ukraine and eastern Russia is kind of the breadbasket of Europe for wheat production specifically,” said Lt. Gov. Kehoe.

Cleverly says it was humbling to meet with Governor Parson in the United Kingdom just a few weeks ago.

”The reason why this relationship is strong. I want the people in Missouri to shout about your state and be proud of your state. There’s so much more we can do,” said Cleverly.

This is his first visit in two years. He says he is looking forward to coming back.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.