Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for south Alabama 2-month-old

An Amber Alert has been issued for a south Alabama 2-month-old.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a south Alabama 2-month-old.(ALEA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA/Gray news) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a south Alabama 2-month-old.

Officials say 2-month-old Messiah Richards was abducted. He was last seen near South Appletree in Dothan wearing a white onesie with blue socks.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said Messiah is believed to be with MarQuec Banks and Alexis Richards.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said Messiah is believed to be with MarQuec Banks and...
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said Messiah is believed to be with MarQuec Banks and Alexis Richards.(ALEA)

The abductors are believed to be traveling in a dark blue Volkswagen SUV with an unknown Alabama tag. Their direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts or sees them is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All severe hazards are possible today, including a couple tornadoes.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather expected today
Eight-year-old driver injured in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
Shots fired into the air at National and Primrose in Springfield, Mo.
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
MoDOT reopened a stretch of I-44 near Marshfield after a crash Wednesday morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities reopen I-44 to traffic following crash near Marshfield, Mo.

Latest News

Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri House pitches using budget surplus for tax breaks
FILE - The company logo is displayed on one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon on...
Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees
Las Vegas police say a man walking his dog shot and killed a teen in self-defense.
Police: No charges for man who killed teen in self-defense during fight
A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April...
23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US