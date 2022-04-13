Bass Pro Shops Fishing Tips: Rick gets a big catch on a jerk bait

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares this week’s fishing report for April 12.

Table Rock Lake

The water temperature is in the middle 50s. Fish are biting on multiple baits. If you’re fishing in windy conditions, jerk bait or spinner bait is working well. Use small jigs if there is limited wind. Focus on the backs of pockets.

Bull Shoals Lake

The fish are in the pockets six to 15 feet deep. Drag a small jewel jig or use a small swimbait in these areas.

Stockton Lake

On the windy days, the jerk bait and Wiggle Wart are working near the back of pockets. Try the shaky head on the calmer days.

Lake of the Ozarks

The fish are suspended under docks near the back of coves. Swim a white jig under the floats. The jerk bait is still a good idea if there’s wind.

