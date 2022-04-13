Advertisement

Bass Pro Shops Fishing Tips: Rick gets a big catch on a jerk bait

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares this week’s fishing report for April 12.

Table Rock Lake

The water temperature is in the middle 50s. Fish are biting on multiple baits. If you’re fishing in windy conditions, jerk bait or spinner bait is working well. Use small jigs if there is limited wind. Focus on the backs of pockets.

Bull Shoals Lake

The fish are in the pockets six to 15 feet deep. Drag a small jewel jig or use a small swimbait in these areas.

Stockton Lake

On the windy days, the jerk bait and Wiggle Wart are working near the back of pockets. Try the shaky head on the calmer days.

Lake of the Ozarks

The fish are suspended under docks near the back of coves. Swim a white jig under the floats. The jerk bait is still a good idea if there’s wind.

GOOD LUCK! LINK TO KY3′s FISH LIKE A BASS PRO CONTEST: Link: https://www.ky3.com/page/bass-pro-fish-like-a-bass-pro-contest/

LINK TO THE JERK BAIT IN TODAY’S TIP: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/berkley-stunna-jerkbait?cm-soc=broadcast&type=bc|ky3|lure|041122

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold night is in store for the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frost Advisory Tonight
Eight-year-old driver injured in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
Shots fired into the air at National and Primrose in Springfield, Mo.
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
MoDOT reopened a stretch of I-44 near Marshfield after a crash Wednesday morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities reopen I-44 to traffic following crash near Marshfield, Mo.

Latest News

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during the seventh inning of a baseball...
Royals-Cards game postponed because of inclement weather
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run during the first inning of a...
Pujols homers, gets 3 hits to propel Cards past Royals
A photo of Randi Mahomes with her son, star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Randi was...
Patrick Mahomes’ mother tries to take cover from tornado at fast food restaurant
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay has diversion hearing set for June in criminal damage case