Build my Future Construction Showcase returns to Springfield after pandemic caused hiatus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of high school students from around the Ozarks get a look at the world of construction at the fourth annual Build my Future Construction Showcase.

The Construction Showcase features 75 exhibits to give more than 2500 high school students an inside look at the world of construction. Students will get a chance to “test drive” careers in planning, architecture, engineering, demolition, and more.

“Students don’t have that option to do these hands-on activities in other places,” says Megan Short with Build my Future and the Springfield Contractor Association. “With safety standards, with OSHA, with everything like that -- which we really think is important for the industry -- you can’t just walk onto a job site and try this stuff out. So, we put together safe environments where they’re able to actually do the hands-on stuff. So, they’re able to walk away saying ‘Hey, I really like that trade. I think I want to learn more about that type of thing.’ Or, construction might not be for me. Either way.”

Short explains the showcase was first started because of a need for more hands in the construction industry. Well, that was several years ago, and the need is more apparent now than ever.

“Construction’s been really feeling it for decades at this point,” says Short. “Everybody kept saying you have to go to college or you’re not successful. College is great as well, we’re not saying that you shouldn’t do that. But, it’s more a matter of we need to make sure that people are aware of the opportunities. And the more that we can get them aware of them the more likely that they are to pick construction whenever they graduate and are looking for a job.”

2022 marks the fourth year for the showcase. The inaugural event was held in 2017, with subsequent showcases in 2018 and 2019. Then, the pandemic hit, causing cancelations in 2020 and 2021.

“Of course, we canceled the last two years because we want to make sure safety is a number one priority for everyone,” says Short. “But, the fact that we’re back, and the fact that our numbers are right about where they were before we canceled is so exciting. I think everybody, the schools are excited that it’s back, the businesses. We’re all just happy to be here.”

The showcase is being held from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the E-Plex at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

