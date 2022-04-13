Chiefs LB Willie Gay has diversion hearing set for June in criminal damage case

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has had his latest court appearance pushed back, and is set to appear for a diversion hearing in Johnson County in June.

Gay was initially scheduled to appear in a Johnson County courtroom this week in relation to his misdemeanor criminal damage case. That hearing will now be part of a diversion case set for June 8 at 3:30 p.m. in Olathe.

The 23-year-old starter, a key piece of a Chiefs defense that made it to the AFC title game this past season, was arrested Jan. 19 in the middle of the team’s playoff run. Charging documents and authorities said he threw a vacuum cleaner against a wall during a confrontation with the mother of his child over an argument concerning the child at an apartment complex in Overland Park.

The case was filed within the domestic violence offense category with the prosecutor’s office, but Gay was never charged with domestic violence or domestic assault, instead being charged with misdemeanor criminal damage under $1,000. He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center and released the next day. He was not suspended by the Chiefs or the NFL and played in that weekend’s AFC Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Gay has not been convicted of a crime, and he pleaded not guilty the same day he was released.

A diversion hearing was set for March 2. That was delayed to April, which was then delayed this week to June.

