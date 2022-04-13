FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado watch for eastern Ozarks
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for the eastern half of the Ozarks.
The watch lasts until; 4 p.m. It includes these counties.
- Dent, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Howell, Mo.
- Oregon, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Shannon, Mo.
- Texas, Mo.
The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking a strong line of storms capable of producing all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes.
