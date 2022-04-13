FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado watch for eastern Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for the eastern half of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until; 4 p.m. It includes these counties.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking a strong line of storms capable of producing all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes.

