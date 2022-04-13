FLASH FLOODING: Heavy rain leads to flooding in Ozark County

BAKERSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Bakersfield Rural Volunteer Fire Department is warning of flash flooding in Ozark County.

Several inches of rain fell on the county Wednesday. The heavy rain flooded several low-water crossings. Fire officials expect more flooded roads throughout the day.

The fire department reminds you to always ‘turn around, don’t drown.’

