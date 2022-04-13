FLASH FLOODING: Heavy rain leads to flooding in Ozark County
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BAKERSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Bakersfield Rural Volunteer Fire Department is warning of flash flooding in Ozark County.
Several inches of rain fell on the county Wednesday. The heavy rain flooded several low-water crossings. Fire officials expect more flooded roads throughout the day.
The fire department reminds you to always ‘turn around, don’t drown.’
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.