FLASH FLOODING: Heavy rain leads to flooding in Ozark County

Courtesy: Bakersfield Rural Volunteer Fire Department
Courtesy: Bakersfield Rural Volunteer Fire Department(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BAKERSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Bakersfield Rural Volunteer Fire Department is warning of flash flooding in Ozark County.

Several inches of rain fell on the county Wednesday. The heavy rain flooded several low-water crossings. Fire officials expect more flooded roads throughout the day.

The fire department reminds you to always ‘turn around, don’t drown.’

