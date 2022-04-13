Advertisement

Greene County Sheriff’s Office warns farmers of recent string of thefts

By Liam Garrity
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning farmers about a recent string of agricultural thefts.

This is the time to start protecting your livestock and equipment if you haven’t already done so. Deputies say a farmer exchanged shots with a man attempting to steal farming equipment. They say the suspect ran off before they arrived.

Authorities say it is important to have GPSs, pictures, VINs, and other markers for your equipment if stolen. Deputy Paige Rippee said if you see something suspicious report it.

“These thefts have been happening in the daytime during the daytime hours,” said Deputy Rippee. “So either when people at work, stuff like that. Obviously, if these property owners are seeing suspicious vehicles or odd vehicles placed, you know, along their fence line, stuff like that, they can always call us we can respond.”

Investigators say it’s vital to keep your equipment and livestock locked up on large properties because they can be hard to monitor.

