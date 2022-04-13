Heavy rain leads to a roof collapse at a business in Kimberling City, Mo.

Advertisement

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The heavy rain Wednesday led to a roof collapse at a business in Kimberling City.

The collapse happened in an empty building in the strip mall located on U.S. 13 across from the Harter House grocery store.

Inspectors say the collapse happened around 10 a.m. The inspector says the roof of the building was in bad shape. One of the main beams attached to the neighboring Taco Lady restaurant broke too. The business announced it has closed until it is fixed.

Other businesses in the strip mall remain open.

