High food prices cause Springfield restaurants to remove items from menus

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The pandemic is impacting our favorite restaurants again. First, it was because of the shortage of supplies. Now, it’s because of the rising cost of them.

Owner of The Pitch Bryan Bevel says his menu has had to change over the past few months to keep up with prices. Some items simply aren’t economical to serve right now.

“Crab cakes overnight when to almost $4 an ounce. Well, we use 10 ounces of crab in a plate. Nobody is going to pay $40 for an appetizer,” he says.

Some food prices reached 30% higher than they were just a couple of months ago.

“How are you going to pass that on to the customer,” he adds. “You’ve got to change. You can only tread water so long and eat that.”

Bevel says a lot of restaurants around the Ozarks are now having to adjust.

“I had to change my menu,” he adds. “I literally had to reengineer my menu and reintroduce it. I had to go back and re-portion and remeasure every ingredient on my menu to make sure I could afford to put those items in front of you.”

It’s not just food seeing price increases. It’s also packaging items, such as pizza boxes and to-go plates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

