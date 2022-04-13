Advertisement

Murder charges dismissed against 2 women in St. Louis

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge dismissed murder charges against two women because of delays by prosecutors in providing reports to their defense attorneys.

The judge dismissed murder and robbery charges Wednesday against 32-year-old Rachel Nixon, of Webster Groves, and 41-year-old Karen Ann Quinn, of St. Louis. They were among four people charged in the April 2018 death of Jerome Boyd Jr., who was lured to his death as part of a bogus drug deal.

Circuit Judge Michael Noble dismissed the cases because the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office failed for months to provide reports that included Quinn’s statements to a federal agent despite repeated court orders to do so.

