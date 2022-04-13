Advertisement

Northwest Arkansas man photographed in Pelosi’s office rejects plea bargain

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows Arkansas resident Richard Barnett, who posed for photos with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Barnett has asked a federal judge to allow him to travel for a classic-car swap meet for work. He is currently only allowed to travel up to 50 miles from his residence while he is on home detention awaiting trial.(Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Arkansas man photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has rejected a plea deal in his case.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports an attorney for 61-year-old Richard Barnett said during a pretrial hearing via teleconference that Barnett turned down an offer by the government in which he would have pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official government proceeding.

Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property, and disorderly conduct.

