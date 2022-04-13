Advertisement

Police: Kansas City student stabbed at school has died

The student stabbed at a Kansas City middle school has died.
The student stabbed at a Kansas City middle school has died.(Greg Payne)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A middle school student who was stabbed — reportedly by another student — at a Kansas City middle school has died of his injuries, Kansas City police said.

Police said in a news release that the injured student died at a hospital later Tuesday following the stabbing. Police had earlier reported that the boy had been taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The stabbing occurred in a restroom at Northeast Middle School, which teaches seventh and eighth-grade students, police spokeswoman Donna Drake said.

Two male students had some type of confrontation, Drake said, but a motive for the stabbing was still being investigated.

Police have not released the name of the child who died or the student arrested.

The school was placed on lockdown and closed for the rest of Tuesday, but school officials said classes would resume Wednesday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All severe hazards are possible today, including a couple tornadoes.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather expected today
Eight-year-old driver injured in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Jessica McCammon booking photo
Detectives reveal new details in the death of a Springfield man reported missing
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run during the first inning of a...
Pujols homers, gets 3 hits to propel Cards past Royals
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on April 12, 2022.
‘We can’t answer with status quo’: Mayor Quinton Lucas responds to 4 KC homicides in 24 hours
Build my Future Construction Showcase returns to Springfield
Build my Future Construction Showcase returns to Springfield after pandemic caused hiatus
All severe hazards are possible today, including a couple tornadoes.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather expected today