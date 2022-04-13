Police: Kansas City student stabbed at school has died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A middle school student who was stabbed — reportedly by another student — at a Kansas City middle school has died of his injuries, Kansas City police said.

Police said in a news release that the injured student died at a hospital later Tuesday following the stabbing. Police had earlier reported that the boy had been taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The stabbing occurred in a restroom at Northeast Middle School, which teaches seventh and eighth-grade students, police spokeswoman Donna Drake said.

Two male students had some type of confrontation, Drake said, but a motive for the stabbing was still being investigated.

Police have not released the name of the child who died or the student arrested.

The school was placed on lockdown and closed for the rest of Tuesday, but school officials said classes would resume Wednesday.

