Shots fired into the air at National and Primrose in Springfield, Mo.

(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Two security guards at Cox South called police after they heard gunshots Wednesday morning. The guards were walking the grounds of the hospital when they heard the gunfire.

Police say someone in a white Cadillac fired three shots into the air at National and Primrose around 2:30.

Officers saw the car on National Avenue, but the driver sped off.

