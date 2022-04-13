Shots fired into the air at National and Primrose in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Two security guards at Cox South called police after they heard gunshots Wednesday morning. The guards were walking the grounds of the hospital when they heard the gunfire.

Police say someone in a white Cadillac fired three shots into the air at National and Primrose around 2:30.

Officers saw the car on National Avenue, but the driver sped off.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.