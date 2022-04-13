Springfield Public Schools could impose a financial penalty for educators who break their contracts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Keeping teachers in the classrooms is a challenge not only across the country but right here in the Ozarks.

Tuesday, the Missouri State Board of Education announced the formation of a commission to address the problem of recruiting and retaining teachers.

On the local level, Springfield Public School leaders are proposing changes in the way they do business.

They’ve asked the school board to consider implementing a penalty for anyone who breaks their employment contract early.

“There’s been a challenge for a few years now recruiting teachers, " Deputy Superintendent of Operations for Springfield Schools John Mulford.

He says there are a few reasons why it’s been difficult to hire workers.

“What we have seen this year, that seems to be a little unusual, is people going to a completely different career path,” he said.

He believes that the competitive labor market is partly to blame.

“Unlike private industry, school districts can’t raise their cost of goods to pay wages,” explained Mulford.

But he says money isn’t the only issue.

“If you’ve never been in the classroom you don’t truly understand. I think what makes it challenging is that teachers care so much about the success of their kids and they take it personally when kids are not successful. Then you couple that with, what I would call, the attack on public education over the last year or 2, it makes it hard to retain people,” he said.

Administrators are seeking board approval to impose and enforce a financial penalty for any district employee under contract who decides to break it.

The fee ranges from $1,000 to $3,000 depending on when an educator turns in their notice to leave the district.

“Our concern is not keeping people from pursuing an opportunity that’s good for them or their family but rather protecting our students and our staff from people who decide to break their contract late in the game,” said Mulford. “It’s hard work. They pour their heart and soul into what they do. We just need to make sure that we thank our educators for their commitment to our kids.”

Mulford says many other districts are starting to enforce this policy as well.

He says that the move is also supported by teachers as being short-staffed isn’t an ideal work environment.

The school board will make a decision on contract penalties later this month.

If approved the policy will go into effect immediately.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.