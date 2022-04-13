Advertisement

Stone County prosecutor refiles charges in deadly Ride the Ducks tragedy

In total the prosecutors filed 63 new charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell and Curtis Lanham.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - The Stone County prosecutor refiled multiple charges against three employees of the former Ride the Ducks.

On July 19, 2018, Ride the Ducks’ Stretch Duck 7 with 31 people on board capsized and sank in stormy weather on Table Rock Lake. Seventeen passengers, including nine from the same family and one crew member driving the boat, drowned that night. It became one of the deadliest boating accidents in United States history.

duck boat victims
duck boat victims(KY3)

On April 5, Stone County Judge Alan Blankenship dismissed 63 state charges against Captain Kenneth Scott McKee and two supervisors, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell. Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby refiled the charges on April 7. Captain McKee faces 17 involuntary manslaughter charges and 12 endangering the welfare of a child-death of a child charges. Lanham and Baltzell each face 17 involuntary manslaughter charges.

Judge Blankenship ruled the unique characteristics of the boat led to it rapidly sinking. He also said the staff was aware of the storm, but there is no evidence they were aware of the storm’s “gust front.”

In their initial assessment, authorities blamed thunderstorms and winds that approached hurricane strength. The duck boat sank under high waves while winds around the area reached up to 70 miles per hour that day.

