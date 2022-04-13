Advertisement

Texas County deputies arrest woman accused of trafficking drugs

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Texas County deputies arrested a woman accused of trafficking drugs.

Jettie H. Venker, 52, of Licking faces trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, and other misdemeanor offenses.

Deputies arrested Venker after they say she committed a traffic violation. Investigators say the deputy observed signs of drug use. Investigators say Venker admitted to possession of marijuana and distributing methamphetamine.

A judge ordered Venker’s bond set at $250,000.

