Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities rerouting traffic on I-44 near Marshfield, Mo. following crash

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT is rerouting traffic on I-44 near Marshfield after a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near mile marker 96 around 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes. Viewers say the crash involves a crashed semi.

MoDOT is rerouting traffic at exit 96. It could take up to two hours to clear the wreckage.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All severe hazards are possible today, including a couple tornadoes.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather expected today
Eight-year-old driver injured in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Shots fired into the air at National and Primrose in Springfield, Mo.
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather: Severe Weather Resources

Latest News

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during the seventh inning of a baseball...
Royals-Cards game postponed because of inclement weather
The student stabbed at a Kansas City middle school has died.
Police: Kansas City student stabbed at school has died
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run during the first inning of a...
Pujols homers, gets 3 hits to propel Cards past Royals
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on April 12, 2022.
‘We can’t answer with status quo’: Mayor Quinton Lucas responds to 4 KC homicides in 24 hours