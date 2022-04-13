TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities rerouting traffic on I-44 near Marshfield, Mo. following crash
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEAR MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT is rerouting traffic on I-44 near Marshfield after a crash Wednesday morning.
The crash happened near mile marker 96 around 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes. Viewers say the crash involves a crashed semi.
MoDOT is rerouting traffic at exit 96. It could take up to two hours to clear the wreckage.
