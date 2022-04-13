Advertisement

‘We can’t answer with status quo’: Mayor Quinton Lucas responds to 4 KC homicides in 24 hours

Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on April 12, 2022.
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on April 12, 2022.(KCTV5 staff)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After the city experienced its fourth homicide in the span of a day, Mayor Quinton Lucas stated how he hopes to curb the string of violence.

A middle school student died from his injuries after he was stabbed by a fellow student at Northeast Middle School Tuesday morning. The person of interest has been detained, police said.

Lucas expressed the need for more youth mental health services, as well as the importance of cracking down on “illegally trafficked and obtained weapons.” The mayor also said his office has received assistance from Children’s Mercy Hospital on a youth mental health and trauma plan.

Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, a shooting in the area of East 12th Street and Hardesty Avenue left one woman dead. Officers said there was no suspect information for that incident.

Later Tuesday evening, the Kansas City Police Department was informed that a shooting had taken place in the area of East 39th Street and Indiana Avenue. A victim was found in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store and taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Kansas City police have responded to four homicides in fewer than 24 hours.
Kansas City police have responded to four homicides in fewer than 24 hours.(KCTV5 staff)

The fourth homicide came from a house party Wednesday morning at 38th Street and Wabash Avenue. Police said one person was injured and two others were injured in a shooting. The Kansas City Police Department said one of those victims injured is in critical condition.

The mayor said the level of violence Kansas City is seeing in 2022 is not normal.

