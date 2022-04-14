Advertisement

AP source: Trump aide Miller to testify to Jan. 6 committee

FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, June 21, 2018. Miller, who served as a top aide to President Donald Trump, will appear Thursday before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. That's according to a person familiar with the matter. Miller was a senior advisor for policy during the Trump administration and a central figure in many of Trump’s policy decisions.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Miller, who served as a top aide to President Donald Trump, will appear Thursday before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Miller was a senior adviser for policy during the Trump administration and a central figure in many of Trump’s policy decisions. He has resisted previous efforts by the committee, filing a lawsuit last month seeking to quash a committee subpoena for his phone records.

The person familiar with the matter spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private testimony. It’s unclear whether Miller will appear in person or virtually. A spokesperson for the committee said the panel had no comment.

Miller’s scheduled testimony before the committee comes weeks after Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner also agreed to sit down with congressional investigators, months after the committee had reached out.

The nine-member panel subpoenaed the former Trump adviser in November along with Steve Bannon and former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the Democratic chairman of the panel. said in a statement at the time that Miller had “participated in efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud.”

The House voted last week to send contempt charges against former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino for their monthlong refusal to comply with subpoenas. The move was the third time the panel has sent contempt charges criminal referrals against those in the former president’s orbit to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. The first two referrals, sent late last year, were for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Bannon.

The contempt referral against Bannon resulted in an indictment, with a trial set to start in July. The Justice Department has been slower to decide whether to prosecute Meadows, much to the frustration of the committee.

Miller will now avoid the fate of the other former advisers and members of the Trump administration by testifying before the committee. The central facts of the Jan. 6 insurrection are known, but what the committee is hoping to do is fill in the remaining gaps about the attack on the Capitol. Lawmakers say they are committed to presenting a full accounting to make sure it never happens again.

The panel is looking into every aspect of the riot, including what Trump himself was doing while it unfolded and any connections between the White House and the rioters who broke into the Capitol building.

____

Associated Press writer Nomaan Merchant in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite a very cold start, afternoon temperatures will warm into the 60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sun today but storms possible Friday
Shots fired into the air at National and Primrose in Springfield, Mo.
MoDOT reopened a stretch of I-44 near Marshfield after a crash Wednesday morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities reopen I-44 to traffic following crash near Marshfield, Mo.
Restaurants in the Ozarks removing items off menus because of high costs.
High food prices cause Springfield restaurants to remove items from menus
In total the prosecutors filed 63 new charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell and...
Missouri’s Attorney General’s Office refiles charges in deadly Ride the Ducks tragedy

Latest News

Experts eye ventilation improvements as COVID spikes continue
Experts eye ventilation improvements as COVID spikes continue
Experts eye ventilation improvements as COVID spikes continue
Health and technology experts look for better building ventilation
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer, videos show
Northeast Arkansas woman killed by falling tree; more tornado risks for South Thursday
An autistic teenager who went missing in California in 2019 was recently found in Utah.
Missing California teen found safe in Utah years later