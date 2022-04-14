Bass Pro Shops’ World’s Fishing Fair raises $1.5 million for conservation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops announced the World’s Fishing Fair, which recently celebrated the company’s 50th anniversary in Springfield, raised $1.5 million for conservation.

The six-day event is considered to be one of the largest fishing-themed events in the world. The World’s Fishing Fair featured several exhibitions, vendors, seminars, concerts, and sales of boats and fishing gear.

Bass Pro Shops says guests traveled from 47 different states and Canada to attend the event. Organizers estimate that hundreds of thousands made way to Springfield for the World’s Fishing Fair.

Ticket sales from the event and its “Concerts for Conservation” lineup were part of the donation to conservation.

“I have never felt more proud of our Bass Pro team, our vendors, and our conservation partners,” Johnny Morris said. “Thanks to this collective effort, and with the support of our generous customers and the City of Springfield, we are able to make this donation that will help further crucial conservation efforts for years to come. The fact that we were able to host this event and make this donation to help celebrate our 50th anniversary right here in Springfield makes us very proud and very happy!”

The event showcased over 200 exhibits from more than 150 manufacturers across fishing, boating and other outdoor industries. Among the attendees included:

America’s top fishing professionals (Johnny Morris, Bill Dance, Jimmy Houston, Kevin VanDam, Roland Martin)

NASCAR legends (Richard Childress, Austin Dillon, Martin Truex Jr., and Dale Earnhardt Jr.)

Pro Bull Riding leaders (Ross Coleman, Sean Gleason, Randy Bernard, Chad Blankenship, Luke Snyder)

Dude Perfect

Larry the Cable Guy

Leading conservation organizations, including the National Wild Turkey Federation and the International Gamefish Association

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.