Advertisement

Douglas County, Mo. authorities investigating sexual assault; suspect found bloody

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - Douglas County deputies arrested an Oklahoma man wanted for sex crimes involving a child.

Michael Dewayne Mitchell, 62, of Checotah, Okla., faces child molestation charges.

Investigators say the incidents involved a six-year-girl. Investigators say Mitchell had been living with the girl’s family for a couple of months.

Deputies say when they arrived to investigate the crimes, they found Mitchell with a bloody face while sitting on a picnic table. Investigators say a confrontation began after Mitchell was accused of the incidents.

Investigators say no one faces any charges for the confrontation involving Mitchell.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite a very cold start, afternoon temperatures will warm into the 60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sun today but storms possible Friday
Shots fired into the air at National and Primrose in Springfield, Mo.
MoDOT reopened a stretch of I-44 near Marshfield after a crash Wednesday morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities reopen I-44 to traffic following crash near Marshfield, Mo.
Restaurants in the Ozarks removing items off menus because of high costs.
High food prices cause Springfield restaurants to remove items from menus
In total the prosecutors filed 63 new charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell and...
Missouri’s Attorney General’s Office refiles charges in deadly Ride the Ducks tragedy

Latest News

Ozark Fire Protection District/Ozark, Mo.
Firefighters in Ozark, Mo. host intense training exercise
The public has a chance to see an interactive piece of art my Yoko Ono until July 10th at the...
Yoko Ono’s “Mend Piece” on exhibit at Springfield Art Museum
Nixa residents near State Highway 14 and Gregg Road woke up to a horrible smell Thursday morning.
What’s that smell? Nixa residents wake up to a stench
The public has a chance to see an interactive piece of art my Yoko Ono until July 10th at the...
Yoko Ono "Mend Piece" on display in Springfield