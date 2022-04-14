Douglas County, Mo. authorities investigating sexual assault; suspect found bloody

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - Douglas County deputies arrested an Oklahoma man wanted for sex crimes involving a child.

Michael Dewayne Mitchell, 62, of Checotah, Okla., faces child molestation charges.

Investigators say the incidents involved a six-year-girl. Investigators say Mitchell had been living with the girl’s family for a couple of months.

Deputies say when they arrived to investigate the crimes, they found Mitchell with a bloody face while sitting on a picnic table. Investigators say a confrontation began after Mitchell was accused of the incidents.

Investigators say no one faces any charges for the confrontation involving Mitchell.

