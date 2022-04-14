Firefighters in Ozark, Mo. host intense training exercise

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Fire Protection District received a grant for special training. And many more fire departments will also take advantage.

Firefighters have spent the week training on a five-story tower. The tower belongs to the Republic Fire Department. The tactical training includes special ropes, harnesses, and trainers from Jefferson City. The firefighters repel up the building.

Ozark Fire Chief Jarett Matheny says the week-long training is part of a $75,000 grant. It helps many different departments in the area. The fire chief says this is great preparation.

“It’s a low frequency, high-risk type of training and it requires a lot of expertise and a lot of practice,” said Chief Matheny. “There is specialized equipment that we currently don’t have but we are working towards that so we can better serve our citizens.”

Chief Matheny says this training costs $15,000.

