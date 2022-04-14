Advertisement

Lebanon School District, city leaders partner on new storm shelter

Diagram for the Boswell Storm Shelter
Diagram for the Boswell Storm Shelter(kytv)
By Marina Silva
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Boswell Elementary School in Lebanon will be the location of a new storm shelter.

Students at Boswell will get to use the storm shelter as a library and media center when it is not being used as a storm shelter.

”You know, a lot of times you hear about a famous shelter, that’s it’s a gymnasium, we’re actually going to be able to add on a complete library media center. So very, you know, modern technology, very retro, just a cool space for kids to learn,” said Randy Gum, Boswell Principal.

It is being paid for mostly through SEMA and FEMA grants.

”I think the total grant was for $2.3 million. We’ve applied for we received it, we have to come up with about a $600,000 matching fund, and they’ll come up and cover the rest.

If a storm comes during a time when students are in school, community members can still use it, but the school is working on a plan to keep everyone safe.

”because we are open to the community, we’re going to be working with local law enforcement, as well as our just our local administrative and resources. And so should the sirens go off in town the doors will open up. And so our big storm shelters get shut, we go into that safety mode,” said Gum.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for May 17. Crews should finish the project by 2024.

