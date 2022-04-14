Live, Life, Well: The benefits of feeling uncomfortable

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new study is out on the benefits of feeling uncomfortable. On this Live, Life, Well; The researchers say achieving personal growth often requires experiencing discomfort.

One example would be for students who don’t like public speaking to take a class on Improv or a class on speech and debate. The researchers conducted five experiments including, opening up to opposing political viewpoints.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker says people who really grow don’t just grit their teeth and tolerate the experience.

“The next part is really important, what you tell yourself about that. And that is, that must be an indication that I’m growing. I’m stretching beyond what I normally would feel comfortable doing,” explained Baker of Good Dads.

Baker finds a number of young people struggling to accept feeling uncomfortable. One way you can help them, make your kids do chores. They may not like it. But, it will prepare them for the world outside your home.

The study we mentioned is published in Psychological Science.

