Northwest Arkansas jail doctor says Ivermectin lawsuit should be dismissed

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys for an Arkansas jail and doctor being sued by inmates who say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat their COVID-19 say the lawsuit should be dismissed because the men are no longer being held in the county facility.

In a motion filed Tuesday, attorneys for the Washington County jail and Dr. Robert Karas noted that the four inmates who filed the lawsuit are now being held in state prisons.

Sheriff Tim Helder in August revealed that Karas had prescribed ivermectin to treat some inmates with COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved ivermectin for use by people and animals for some parasitic worms, head lice, and skin conditions. The FDA has not approved its use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. According to the FDA, side effects of the drug include skin rash, nausea and vomiting.

Health officials have said the drug should not be used to treat COVID-19.

The inmates said they were never told ivermectin was among the medications they had been given to treat COVID-19, and instead were told they were being given vitamins, antibiotics, or steroids.

