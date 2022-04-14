Police arrest man in Springfield wanted for armed carjacking in Wisconsin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield arrested a man wanted for an armed carjacking in Wisconsin.

Officers traced the stolen vehicle at a motel on North Glenstone to William Gentry, 51.

Investigators say Gentry threatened to stab a woman at a Target in Stevens Point. Investigators say Gentry then took the car keys from the woman’s hand. The woman did not suffer any injuries.

