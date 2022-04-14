Advertisement

Police arrest man in Springfield wanted for armed carjacking in Wisconsin

Officers traced the stolen vehicle at a motel to William Gentry, 51.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield arrested a man wanted for an armed carjacking in Wisconsin.

Officers traced the stolen vehicle at a motel on North Glenstone to William Gentry, 51.

Investigators say Gentry threatened to stab a woman at a Target in Stevens Point. Investigators say Gentry then took the car keys from the woman’s hand. The woman did not suffer any injuries.

