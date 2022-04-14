Advertisement

Proposals call for more apartments, new storage facility in Springfield's Galloway Neighborhood

The Galloway Neighborhood in south Springfield could soon be home to more apartments and a new...
The Galloway Neighborhood in south Springfield could soon be home to more apartments and a new storage facility.(KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Apr. 14, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Galloway Neighborhood in south Springfield could soon be home to more apartments and a new storage facility.

Architects and ownership groups presented proposals at a neighborhood meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting was organized to notify the public and collect feedback.

Organizers are proposing an extension to the northside of the Township 28 apartment complex. Plans call to extend the complex by 30 units.

Nearby, at the end of East Allen Place, a three-story storage facility is under consideration. The site had been previously approved for a one-story storage facility, but an ownership group decided not to pursue that. The current proposal calls for a L-configuration, three-story storage unit. The facility would be climate-controlled, consist of 200 storage units and take up to 18 months to construct.

The site of the proposed storage unit is already zoned for general retail, but does not yet have a general use permit. After the meeting, the planning and zoning commission reviewed an application for the proposed storage facility.

Both of these proposals moved forward after two properties were previously demolished in the area, leading to vacant lots for redevelopment.

Thursday’s meeting gave residents a chance to learn more about the proposals and offer feedback. Some of the concerns expressed include traffic to the storage units and what the storage unit could mean for non-Galloway Neighborhood residents.

Groups and individuals with ties to the proposals include corporate architect Harlan Hill, the Coryell Collaborative Group and Paragon Architecture.

